2025: Big changes for India's internal security, says MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is calling 2025 a watershed year for India's internal security.
In its latest review, the ministry highlighted big wins against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and terrorism, plus new laws, tighter borders, better cybersecurity, a tough stance on drugs, and groundwork for Census 2027.
Why should you care?
These efforts have led to a sharp drop in violence—security personnel casualties are down 73% and civilian deaths by 70% over the last decade.
The number of most-affected LWE districts has dropped from 36 in 2014 to just three after major operations across states.
With new tech like BHARATPOL enabling info-sharing with 200 countries and a goal to fully wipe out LWE by March 2026, the MHA says it's making India safer—and that impacts everyone's daily life.