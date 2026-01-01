UP minister and bravery awardee walk away safe after car crash
Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad and Ajay Raj, who was earlier honored by the president for bravery, were in a car accident on Agra's Fatehabad Road when their driver braked suddenly to avoid hitting a dog.
Another car hit them from behind, but thankfully, both men were completely fine.
Nishad said, "A dog suddenly came in front of the vehicle. As soon as the brakes were applied to save the dog, another car hit us from behind."
Why does this matter?
It's not every day you see a minister and a bravery awardee walk away unscathed from an accident.
Nishad isn't just any politician—he founded the NISHAD Party to support fishermen and backward classes, has written books on community history, and is allied with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh politics.
The incident is a reminder that unexpected things can happen to anyone—even those making headlines for their work.