UP minister and bravery awardee walk away safe after car crash India Jan 01, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad and Ajay Raj, who was earlier honored by the president for bravery, were in a car accident on Agra's Fatehabad Road when their driver braked suddenly to avoid hitting a dog.

Another car hit them from behind, but thankfully, both men were completely fine.

Nishad said, "A dog suddenly came in front of the vehicle. As soon as the brakes were applied to save the dog, another car hit us from behind."