Himachal Pradesh records 6th lowest December rainfall in 124 years
India
Himachal Pradesh just had its sixth driest December since 1901, with only 0.1mm of rain—99% less than the usual average.
According to the Shimla meteorological office, most districts barely saw a drop, and some districts got no rain at all.
Why does this matter?
This unusually dry spell is making life tough for local farmers, especially apple growers.
Without enough snow and rain, apple trees aren't getting the chilling hours they need for a good harvest.
The weather shift has left many worried about their crops and livelihoods.