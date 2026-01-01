Next Article
Delhi cracks down on viral stray dog "teacher counting" rumor
India
Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) has filed a police complaint after fake news spread online claiming teachers were told to count stray dogs near schools.
The DoE clarified that their circular only asked schools to appoint nodal officers for stray dog issues—no one ever asked teachers to do any counting.
What the complaint says and what happens next
Education Director Veditha Reddy called the narrative "false and fabricated" and noted that impersonators were posing as teachers in videos.
The DoE's police complaint points to defamation, forgery, and spreading false info under several legal sections, including IT Act rules on electronic impersonation.
They've handed over digital evidence and want an FIR registered so those behind the rumors can be identified.