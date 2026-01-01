Mumbai: Truck skids into BEST bus, driver loses life

Injuries and what happens next

Bus driver Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh (48) had cuts to his head and legs from broken glass but is now stable; conductor Ravindra Shembadkar (56) got away with minor injuries.

All three were taken to Jogeshwari Trauma Care for help.

Police are looking into how wet roads, speed, and visibility played a role, while BEST officials pointed out that the rain likely caused Thakur to lose control.

This crash comes just days after another fatal BEST bus accident in Bhandup that's also under investigation.