TTD sells record 13.52 crore Tirumala laddus in 2025
India
TTD just smashed its own record by selling 13.52 crore Tirumala laddus in 2025—a solid 10% jump from last year.
The biggest rush was on December 27, when over 5.13 lakh laddus flew off the shelves in a single day, marking their busiest day in 10 years.
What goes into these legendary laddus?
Every day, TTD's kitchen team of over 600 cooks whips up four lakh laddus using massive amounts of gram flour, sugar, cashews, raisins, cardamom, and ghee.
Each laddu is handmade to hit that perfect taste and size—175gm—and the GI tag was obtained back in 2009, with the recipe traditionally maintained.