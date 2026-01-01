Vijayapura protest turns tense as seer clashes with police
A protest in Vijayapura against the government's plan for a public-private partnership (PPP) medical college took a heated turn when Sri Sanganabasaveshwar Swami, a protestor in the movement, allegedly slapped a police officer after his phone was taken during the demonstration outside Minister M.B. Patil's house.
The agitation, led by local groups worried about handing hospital resources to private agencies, has been building for months with sit-ins and community meetings.
Politics heat up over medical college plan
Minister Patil says he supports keeping the medical college fully government-run and blames the PPP idea on the previous BJP government.
He also accused local BJP leaders of playing politics by siding with the protestors.
The recent clash between the seer and police has only added more tension to an already charged debate over who should control Vijayapura's new medical college.