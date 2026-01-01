Assam plans faster deportations for illegal immigrants
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced a new policy to speed up the removal of people declared as foreigners by Foreigners's Tribunals.
Now, once someone is ruled a foreigner, they'll be pushed back within a week—no more long legal delays.
In just the last three months, about 2,000 people have already been pushed back to Bangladesh under this push.
What's changing and why it matters
Sarma says this move could mean "tens of thousands" might be expelled soon, marking a big shift in how Assam handles illegal immigration.
The state is now accelerating the process to prevent delays from appeals, making it much faster.
This tougher approach is all about enforcing stricter rules and trying to address illegal settlement issues that have been debated in Assam for years.