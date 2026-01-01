JEE Advanced 2026: Dates, registration, and what's new

There are two papers on May 17—Paper 1 in the morning (9am-12pm) and Paper 2 in the afternoon (2:30pm-5:30pm). Provisional answer keys drop on May 25, with final answers and results out June 1.

Who can apply & what's changed?

You'll need to be among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main 2026, have passed Class 12 in either 2025 or 2026, and you get two shots at this exam.

Fees for foreign centers are up by $50 this year—now $200 for Indian nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates at foreign centers, as well as for Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates residing in SAARC countries; $300 for Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates residing in non-SAARC countries.

Also, Pathankot and Saharanpur centers are off the list now.

For all details on centers or fees, check jeeadv.ac.in before signing up!