Rajasthan schools now have daily newspaper reading—Here's what's changing
Big update for Rajasthan's government school students: reading newspapers is now part of the daily routine.
The Education Department wants higher secondary and English medium schools to get both English and Hindi papers, while higher primary schools will have two Hindi dailies.
The goal? Help students stay on top of current events and boost their language skills.
How it'll work at school
Newspaper reading happens during morning prayers, with students from classes 6 to 12 sharing key news stories after prepping before school starts.
There's also a focus on learning five new words every day.
Plus, on 'No Bag Day,' everyone gathers to talk about government initiatives together.
Education Department officials hope this move sparks more interest in news, builds confidence, and helps with exam prep—an important effort toward developing students into aware, thoughtful, and self-confident citizens.