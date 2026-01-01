Rajasthan schools now have daily newspaper reading—Here's what's changing

How it'll work at school

Newspaper reading happens during morning prayers, with students from classes 6 to 12 sharing key news stories after prepping before school starts.

There's also a focus on learning five new words every day.

Plus, on 'No Bag Day,' everyone gathers to talk about government initiatives together.

Education Department officials hope this move sparks more interest in news, builds confidence, and helps with exam prep—an important effort toward developing students into aware, thoughtful, and self-confident citizens.