Vande Bharat sleeper trains are rolling out soon
Indian Railways is launching its first Vande Bharat sleeper train this month, starting with the Kolkata-Guwahati route.
These new trains are built for long journeys—think 1,000 to 1,500km—and the first one has already finished its trial run.
Nine more are in production, and by the end of 2026, there should be a total of 12 running across India.
What's inside?
Each train packs 16 coaches and can fit up to 823 passengers.
Expect comfy options: there are mostly AC 3-Tier coaches, a few AC 2-Tier ones, and even an AC First Class coach if you want to splurge.
While they're designed to hit speeds up to 180km/h, they'll usually cruise at around 160km/h.
Safety and upgrades
Safety hasn't been left behind—these trains come with features like the KAVACH anti-collision system, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets (yes!) , hot showers in First AC class, and quieter rides thanks to noise insulation.
Major stations like Delhi and Mumbai are getting platform upgrades too so boarding is smoother for everyone.