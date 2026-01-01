Vande Bharat sleeper trains are rolling out soon India Jan 01, 2026

Indian Railways is launching its first Vande Bharat sleeper train this month, starting with the Kolkata-Guwahati route.

These new trains are built for long journeys—think 1,000 to 1,500km—and the first one has already finished its trial run.

Nine more are in production, and by the end of 2026, there should be a total of 12 running across India.