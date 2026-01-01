Uttar Pradesh: Over 1 crore voters missing from rolls due to migration

What else is going on with the voter list?

It's not just migration causing trouble. Around 79 lakh more voters are untraceable thanks to temporary moves or wrong addresses, and sadly, over 46 lakh entries are outdated due to deaths. Altogether, that's a whopping 2.88 crore uncollectable forms.

The Election Commission says they're on it: a draft voter list drops January 6, 2026, and you'll have until February 6, 2026 to flag any issues or make claims. Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa shared that everything should be sorted by March 2026, aiming for a much cleaner and more accurate voter roll before the next elections.