January 2026: School holidays across India

Regional breaks: Festivals, winter chills, and more

It's not just the national holidays—regional events are also shaping school calendars this month.

Northern states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have extended winter vacations because of the cold.

Down south, Tamil Nadu schools will be closed for Pongal from January 14-17.

Plus, Makar Sankranti brings school closures in Gujarat and Assam on January 14, while West Bengal celebrates Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday with a holiday on January 23.

Some closures might even get extended depending on your board or local district decisions!