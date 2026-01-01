No, there's no 85% tax on your bank transactions—PIB sets the record straight India Jan 01, 2026

Heard about that viral post claiming you'll be hit with an 85% tax if you move over ₹10 lakh in your bank account? Not true.

PIB Fact Check just called it out, reminding everyone that income tax is only charged on what you earn—not what you transfer or deposit.

They're urging folks to double-check facts before sharing so no one gets confused about how taxes actually work.