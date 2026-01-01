Next Article
Mumbai biker hits traffic cop at drunk driving checkpoint on New Year's eve
India
Early New Year's Eve in Mumbai, a speeding biker ignored police signals and rammed into Constable Ashish Nigot at a drunk driving checkpoint in Tardeo around 3:30am.
Police had set up barricades to check for alcohol consumption, but the biker chose to accelerate instead of stopping.
Cop injured, police hunt for biker using CCTV
Nigot suffered injuries to his hand and leg but is stable after treatment at Nair Hospital—thankfully, no fractures.
Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified biker under multiple BNS and Motor Vehicles Act sections.
They're now using CCTV footage to trace the bike's registration and say the search is ongoing.