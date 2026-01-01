Tezpur University VC sent on leave after 100 days of campus protests
After 100 days of nonstop protests at Tezpur University, Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh has been put on leave by the Ministry of Education.
The unrest kicked off in September 2025 when students and staff accused Singh of disrespecting Assamese icon Zubeen Garg and mishandling university affairs.
Things escalated to a hunger strike as protestors voiced frustration over "silence, delay and deepening disappointment."
Why does it matter?
The protests have thrown campus life into chaos—classes were disrupted, and 11 faculty members and senior officials resigned.
Many blamed Singh's frequent absences (51 trips in two years) for making things worse.
Now, the government has set up a three-member panel to look into allegations like corruption and deforestation on campus, with findings expected in about three months.
For students hoping for normalcy soon, it's still a waiting game.