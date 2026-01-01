Tezpur University VC sent on leave after 100 days of campus protests

Why does it matter?

The protests have thrown campus life into chaos—classes were disrupted, and 11 faculty members and senior officials resigned.

Many blamed Singh's frequent absences (51 trips in two years) for making things worse.

Now, the government has set up a three-member panel to look into allegations like corruption and deforestation on campus, with findings expected in about three months.

For students hoping for normalcy soon, it's still a waiting game.