Next Article
Agra woman arrested after sharing video of Manusmriti burning
India
Priyanka Varun, 22, was arrested in Agra after she reposted an old video on social media showing her burning the Manusmriti, a Hindu religious text.
The post, captioned "Best wishes on Manusmriti Dahan (burning)," sparked protests over hurt religious sentiments.
What happened next
Police filed an FIR against Priyanka for allegedly disobeying public orders and violating the IT Act, saying her actions risked social harmony.
She was arrested on December 30 but released on bail the same day.
Priyanka leads an NGO supporting women and children with autism.