President Murmu launches 'Skill the Nation' AI skilling challenge

SOAR has two course tracks: quick intros (10-15 hours) and deeper dives (30-60 hours). Since launching in July 2025, over 1.5 lakh learners have already signed up—showing just how eager folks are to skill up for tomorrow's jobs.

India's big leap in AI skills

India is leading globally when it comes to building an AI-savvy workforce, with over 4 lakh professionals as of last year.

Demand is only going up—NASSCOM expects it to hit 10 lakh by 2026.

With nearly one-fifth of global AI projects now contributed by Indians on GitHub, it's clear the country's tech scene is buzzing.

The Economic Survey even highlights how "Augmented Intelligence"—humans teaming up with machines—can boost productivity without replacing jobs.