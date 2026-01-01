Mumbai Metro lines to be inaugurated in 2026

What's new for your daily travel?

Metro Line 9 will connect Mira Bhayandar with Line 7 and Line 2A, making it simpler to reach key spots like the Western Express Highway and DN Nagar.

Metro Line 2B's section from Mandale to Diamond Garden in Chembur is almost ready, linking these areas for smoother east-west travel.

Plus, Metro Line 6 (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road) is set for mid-2026, and a new expressway tunnel will cut down trips between Mumbai and Pune—no more Lonavala bottleneck!