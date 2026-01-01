Next Article
India faces huge rainfall shortfall in December 2025
India
India saw a massive 68.9% drop in rainfall last month, says the IMD.
Some regions were hit especially hard—East and Northeast India got almost no rain (down 95.2%), Northwest dropped by 84.8%, and Central India barely saw any rain at all, with a staggering 99% decrease.
Why it matters
The South Peninsula also felt the pinch, missing over a third of its usual rain, while Northwest India faced big deficits too.
The IMD warns this dry spell could stretch into early 2026.