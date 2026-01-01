Delhi gears up for AI Impact Summit 2026 this February

The summit kicks off with the main inauguration on February 19, followed by high-level talks and bilateral meetings at Hyderabad House and top hotels. Expect busy days packed with discussions on safe AI, tech inclusion, and how artificial intelligence can help in healthcare, farming, and tackling climate change .

Why does it matter?

This isn't just another tech event—it's a big moment for India to lead conversations about fair and responsible AI.

With over 15,000 young people already registered for YUVAi, AI by HER, and AI for All challenges, the summit aims to make AI work better for everyone—especially countries in the Global South.