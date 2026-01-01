India pushes for quick release of 167 prisoners from Pakistan
India has asked Pakistan to speed up sending home 167 Indian fishermen and civilians who've already finished their sentences.
This came up during their regular prisoner list swap under a 2008 agreement, where India also raised concerns about the well-being of other detainees and requested the return of seized fishing boats.
Why should you care?
These prisoner exchanges are more than just paperwork—they're about real people stuck far from home, often for years.
India and Pakistan regularly swap lists to keep things transparent and help families reunite, even when political tensions run high.
Since 2014, over 2,600 Indian fishermen have made it back thanks to these efforts, showing that even small steps can make a big difference for those caught between borders.