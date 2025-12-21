2025: India's year of heartbreaks

Why does it matter?

This year stands out for its sheer number of disasters touching every corner of India—each story felt by families and communities.

The Pahalgam terror attack in April shocked many and led to Operation Sindoor.

June brought heartbreak with an Air India crash that killed at least 260 people, followed by deadly monsoon floods.

Even sports weren't spared—a crowd crush at an IPL match in Bengaluru left 11 dead.

By December, a nightclub fire in Goa claimed 25 more lives.

These events are a sobering reminder of how fragile life can be—and why safety matters everywhere we go.