Sabarimala gold theft: SIT brings in space scientists to crack the case India Dec 21, 2025

The Sabarimala temple gold theft just got a scientific twist—Kerala's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has asked experts at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to analyze some original gold-plated copper panels from 1998.

These panels, part of the temple's main door and sculptures, are being tested to figure out how much gold was on them before they were restored in 2019.

The SIT suspects a big difference in gold content between the old and new panels, so they got court approval to remove and test the originals.