Sabarimala gold theft: SIT brings in space scientists to crack the case
The Sabarimala temple gold theft just got a scientific twist—Kerala's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has asked experts at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to analyze some original gold-plated copper panels from 1998.
These panels, part of the temple's main door and sculptures, are being tested to figure out how much gold was on them before they were restored in 2019.
The SIT suspects a big difference in gold content between the old and new panels, so they got court approval to remove and test the originals.
Chemical tricks, high-profile arrests, and court criticism
Investigators believe prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti was involved in selling gold extracted using a chemical process during electroplating by Pankaj Bhandari—a move that's made this case even trickier.
So far, nine people have been arrested, including Potti, some business owners, jewelers, and even former heads of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
On December 19th, bail was denied for several accused.
Meanwhile, Kerala High Court has called out the SIT for not arresting certain ex-board members suspected of faking copper certifications—and the Kollam Vigilance court also allowed money laundering investigators access to key documents as the probe continues.