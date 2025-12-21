Delhi-NCR weather: Get ready for colder nights and foggy mornings India Dec 21, 2025

Delhi-NCR is about to feel chillier, with the IMD predicting that minimum temperatures will drop by 2-3°C from December 24 onward.

Expect lows between 6-10°C from December 24 onward, while maximum temperatures will be near normal on December 22-23 and may turn slightly below normal later in the week.

Right now, nights are a bit warmer than usual, but that's changing soon.