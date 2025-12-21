Next Article
Delhi-NCR weather: Get ready for colder nights and foggy mornings
Delhi-NCR is about to feel chillier, with the IMD predicting that minimum temperatures will drop by 2-3°C from December 24 onward.
Expect lows between 6-10°C from December 24 onward, while maximum temperatures will be near normal on December 22-23 and may turn slightly below normal later in the week.
Right now, nights are a bit warmer than usual, but that's changing soon.
Why does this matter?
The colder weather is bringing more than just sweater season—moderate fog has already been observed, and air quality dipped to a "very poor" level of 377 on December 21.
If you're heading out early or late, keep an eye on visibility and air quality updates.