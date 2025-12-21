Next Article
NSUI goes Santa to spotlight Delhi's toxic air crisis
India
To call out Delhi's dangerously bad air, NSUI volunteers dressed up as Santa Claus and marched through South Extension and Connaught Place.
They handed out masks, candies, and notes to highlight that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) had soared past 500—a level considered hazardous.
Why it matters
NSUI is pushing for real action: stricter pollution controls, a clear plan for cleaner air, and better protection for vulnerable groups.
They're also urging everyone to sign a petition making clean air a fundamental right.
NSUI president Varun Choudhary pointed out there's been barely any debate in Parliament on this issue and called for urgent, time-bound solutions.
The group is backing more citizen protests to keep the pressure on for change.