Anti-India sentiments rise in Bangladesh after lynching of Hindu youth
Tensions are running high in Bangladesh after the tragic lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth accused of blasphemy on December 18.
Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev says this has fueled anti-India feelings and raised real worries about the safety of minorities, with possible ripple effects for India-Bangladesh relations.
What's being done and why it matters
Sachdev also warned that outside forces like Pakistan might try to take advantage of the unrest.
He pointed out that the shrinking Hindu population is a big concern and called for stronger protections for minorities.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's government has condemned the violence, arrested 10 suspects, and promised justice—stressing their commitment to communal harmony and saying acts like this have no place in "new Bangladesh."