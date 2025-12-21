Bangladesh unrest sparks fears of more Rohingya refugees entering India

Why should you care?

Indian authorities have already caught Rohingya refugees in cities like Delhi, Assam, and Hyderabad.

Intelligence says camps in Bangladesh are now "feeder zones" for illegal entries using fake documents and trafficking routes that stretch as far as Malaysia.

There's also concern about vulnerable refugees being targeted by radical groups and slipping into informal jobs with forged Aadhaar cards—making them hard to trace.

Plus, general unrest and legal debates at home are straining ties even further.