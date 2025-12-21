Next Article
FCI freight train rolls into Kashmir for the 1st time
India
Big news for Kashmir—an FCI freight train has made it to the Valley for the very first time, bringing in over 1,300 tons of rice from Punjab.
This isn't just about food; it's a major step in connecting Punjab and Kashmir more closely and making supply chains smoother.
Faster deliveries and less highway chaos
According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, this new rail link will make deliveries quicker and more reliable, which is a big win compared to relying on the often-blocked NH-44 highway.
Plus, with fewer heavy trucks needed on the road now, traffic should ease up and travel will get safer for everyone.
Regular train runs are set to make planning way easier too.