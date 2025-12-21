Indian Railways hikes fares for long-distance ordinary class India Dec 21, 2025

Indian Railways is bumping up fares for ordinary class passengers by one paise per kilometer on journeys over 215km, starting December 26, 2025.

For example, a typical 500km trip in a non-AC mail or express train will now cost just ₹10 more.

This small hike is set to add about ₹600 crore to the railways' yearly revenue.