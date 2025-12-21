RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat blames 'misleading campaigns' for misconceptions

Bhagwat was addressing the centenary event series for RSS, urging everyone to judge the group based on facts, not hearsay or social media narratives. He pushed back against labels like "paramilitary," highlighting that RSS volunteers run nearly 1.3 lakh service schemes through several organizations focused on unity and service.

More from Bhagwat:

He linked criticism of the RSS to its growing influence, saying efforts to defame it will rise as India aims for global leadership.

He also encouraged embracing Indian-made products, using your mother tongue, and exploring India's cultural sites—part of his broader call to celebrate and preserve Indian values.