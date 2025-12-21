Next Article
Odisha's 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule is here—no certificate, no petrol!
Odisha just rolled out a new rule: if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), you won't be able to fill up at any petrol or diesel station.
The State Transport Authority says this is all about cutting down on pollution and making sure everyone follows emission norms.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just paperwork—it's about cleaner air for everyone.
Petrol pumps now have to check your PUCC before giving you fuel, and toll gates are using e-detection to catch violators.
Odisha's move follows Delhi's lead and comes as fog warnings hit several districts, so drivers are also being urged to slow down and drive safe in low visibility.