Punjab names 3 cities as holy, bans meat and alcohol sales
Punjab just declared Amritsar Walled City, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo as official "holy cities" to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary.
This move came after a unanimous Assembly vote.
Why it matters
With this new status, selling meat, alcohol, tobacco, and other intoxicants is now banned within these city limits.
The government says it'll boost local transport with e-rickshaws and mini-buses to help devotees arriving from across the world.
But not everyone's on board—SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur has pushed back, saying the ban could hurt traditional Sikh jhatka meat practices and urged the SGPC to formally register its objection with the government.