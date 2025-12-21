Pilot accused of assault responds, alleges 'casteist remarks' made

Captain Virender Sejwal, an Air India Express pilot, has responded to allegations of assaulting a passenger at Delhi 's airport. In a statement released through a law firm, Sejwal clarified that he was not on duty during the incident and it was "a purely personal matter between two passengers." The statement also accused Ankit Dewan, the alleged victim, of misrepresenting facts and making casteist remarks against Sejwal.

Altercation details Incident escalated into physical altercation, says pilot Sejwal's statement claimed that Dewan initiated the confrontation with abusive language. It said that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intervened, but Dewan "continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language even after being asked to stop." The statement also said both parties signed a statement in front of CISF officials saying they didn't want to pursue legal action. It denied any coercion or pressure on Dewan to sign this document.

Airline's response Air India Express responds to incident Air India Express had earlier condemned the behavior and said action had been initiated against Sejwal. In a statement, the low-cost, short-haul carrier said, "The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry."