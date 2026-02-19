21-year-old woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Pune India Feb 19, 2026

A 21-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight from Bhigwan market on February 17, 2026.

While she was heading home with her mom and brother, two of the men—identified in some reports as Zaheer and Ayaan (also spelled Ayan) Haroon Sheikh—threw chili powder into her family's eyes, assaulted her mother when she tried to fight back, and forced the woman into a vehicle.

The suspects reportedly knew the family.