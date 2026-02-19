21-year-old woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Pune
A 21-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight from Bhigwan market on February 17, 2026.
While she was heading home with her mom and brother, two of the men—identified in some reports as Zaheer and Ayaan (also spelled Ayan) Haroon Sheikh—threw chili powder into her family's eyes, assaulted her mother when she tried to fight back, and forced the woman into a vehicle.
The suspects reportedly knew the family.
Police teams on lookout for suspects and victim
Police registered a kidnapping case that night, examined CCTV footage and said surveillance footage from toll plazas and routes was being checked, and set up checkpoints across the district.
Six teams are searching for both the accused and the victim.
The incident sparked protests on the Pune-Solapur Highway as locals demanded swift action—especially since the woman was just days away from her wedding on February 22.