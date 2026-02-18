Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya completes 6,000 T20 runs: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Hardik reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The 22nd run from Hardik's bat helped him attain this feat. He ended up scoring 30 runs off 21 balls as India posted 193/6. Here are the key stats.
Stats
Breakdown of Hardik's T20 runs
Hardik, who has been India's mainstay all-rounder, completed 6,000 runs (6,008) in his 323rd T20 (279 innings). He has an average of 29.89. His tally includes a strike rate of 144.04 and 25 half-centuries. As of now, Hardik has slammed 2,158 runs from 133 T20Is at a strike rate of 144.92 for Team India. He averages 28.02 in T20Is.
Information
325 sixes in T20s
Pandya, who hit three sixes in his knock of 30, has raced to a tally of 325 in T20s. As many as 118 of his T20 sixes have come for India in T20Is.
Do you know?
Pandya shares a 76-run stand alongside Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube slammed a 31-ball 66 against Netherlands. He was part of a 76-run stand alongside Pandya for the 5th wicket. Both Dube and Pandya perished in the final over of India's innings.