Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya completes 6,000 T20 runs: Key stats

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Hardik reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The 22nd run from Hardik's bat helped him attain this feat. He ended up scoring 30 runs off 21 balls as India posted 193/6. Here are the key stats.

Stats Breakdown of Hardik's T20 runs Hardik, who has been India's mainstay all-rounder, completed 6,000 runs (6,008) in his 323rd T20 (279 innings). He has an average of 29.89. His tally includes a strike rate of 144.04 and 25 half-centuries. As of now, Hardik has slammed 2,158 runs from 133 T20Is at a strike rate of 144.92 for Team India. He averages 28.02 in T20Is.

Information 325 sixes in T20s Pandya, who hit three sixes in his knock of 30, has raced to a tally of 325 in T20s. As many as 118 of his T20 sixes have come for India in T20Is.

