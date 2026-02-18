T20 World Cup: Shivam Dube slams 31-ball 66 against Netherlands

Shivam Dube slammed a 31-ball 66 against Netherlands in Match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, saw Dube's heroics help India get to 193/6 in 20 overs. Dube walked in when India were 69/3. He added 41 runs alongside Suryakumar Yadav and 76 with Hardik Pandya. Here are the details and stats.

Knock A solid effort from Dube Dube started slowly before opening up. The first 10 balls he faced produced 5 runs. He then hit 61 runs off the next 20 balls. The 31st delivery faced by Dube resulted in his dismissal. Dube was dismissed by Logan van Beek in the 20th over. Dube looked at ease on this pitch and purchased some timely hits over the fence.

Runs 6th T20I fifty and 50 sixes Dube slammed four fours and six sixes. He struck at 212.90. With this knock of 66, he has raced to a tally of 872 runs from 59 matches at 29.06 from 44 innings. He hit his 6th fifty in T20Is. Notably, Dube has surpassed 50 sixes in T20Is (54). He completed the landmark of 50 maximums with his 2nd hit.

Information Maiden T20 World Cup fifty for Dube This was the maiden T20 World Cup fifty for Dube. From 12 matches, he has scored 249 runs at 24.9. He has struck at 137.56. He owns 15 sixes and 14 fours.

