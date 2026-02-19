T20 World Cup: Unbeaten Sri Lanka take on spirited Zimbabwe 

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take on each other in their respective final league matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19. Both teams have already qualified for the Super 8 stage and will be looking to end their group-stage campaign on a high note. Here we present the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The R Premadasa Stadium has hosted four matches in this tournament, with teams batting first winning all of them. This makes the toss-winning captain's decision crucial on this tricky pitch. Notably, spinners are set to play a major part. Meanwhile, the match will get underway at 3:00pm IST. Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team performance Sri Lanka's unbeaten run in the tournament Sri Lanka will enter the match on the back of three back-to-back wins in this tourney. They defeated Australia by eight wickets in their last outing. The team's stellar performance has revived a previously disheartened fanbase, who were disappointed with the team's form leading up to the tournament. The Lankans have been powered by their top-order batters and spinners.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe's journey to the Super Eight Zimbabwe's journey to the Super Eight has been similar to that of Sri Lanka. Both teams arrived at the tournament on a bad run but managed to turn things around with convincing wins over Australia. Notably, Zimbabwe's qualification was confirmed only after a rain-affected match against Ireland. They would now aim to trump the home team in the dress rehearsals ahead of the Super Eight stage.

Information What is the head-to-head record? As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have played 11 T20I matches against each other. While Sri Lanka have won eight times, Zimbabwe have three victories to their name. The Lankans prevailed in both their previous T20 WC meetings against Zimbabwe.

Team lineup A look at the probable playing XIs Sri Lanka's probable playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan. Zimbabwe's probable playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.