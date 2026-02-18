T20 World Cup 2026, in-form India down Netherlands: Key stats

The Indian cricket team defeated Netherlands in Match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The Group A contest in Ahmedabad witnessed India post a score of 193/6 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube led the way with a breezy 66. In response, Netherlands (176/7) failed to get past India's score. India ended their Group A journey with 4 succcessive wins.

Summary Summary of India's innings India lost Abhishek Sharma (0) early on before Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma added 39 runs. Thereafter, Varma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched 30 runs. Another 40 runs stand followed between Suryakumar and Dube. After SKY's dismissal, Dube and Hardik Pandya added 76 runs. For Netherlands, Logan van Beek claimed three wickets for 56 runs. Aryan Dutt claimed two scalps.

Sharma Abhishek Sharma records 3rd duck in 2026 T20 World Cup Abhishek fell for a 3-ball duck against Netherlands. In India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA, the Indian opener fell for a golden duck. Abhishek then missed the Namibia game after being hospitalized with a stomach issue. Abhishek then fell for a 4-ball duck against Pakistan on Sunday.

Ducks 5 ducks in his last 7 innings; 9th overall (T20Is) Abhishek's last seven scores in the format read: 0(3), 0(4), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1), 68*(20), and 0(1). This was the 9th duck in T20Is for Abhishek, as per ESPNcricinfo. From 40 matches, he has amassed 1,297 runs. His strike rate is 192.43. Overall, he now has 14 ducks in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar Suryakumar Yadav fails to capitalize against Netherlands Suryakumar score a 28-ball 34. India were 110/4 when he was dismissed in the 14th over. Notably, he was dropped in the 9th over off van Beek's bowling. Suryakumar's 34 was laced with a six and two fours. With this effort, he owns 3,192 runs from 108 T20Is at 37.55. As many as 642 of his T20I runs have come in the T20 WC.

Varma Tilak Varma fails to convert another start Varma's 31 came off 27 balls. He hit three fours and a six. He struck at 114.81. From 4 T20 World Cup matches in the ongoing edition, Varma has scored 106 runs at 26.50. Notably, his strike rate of 120.45 is on the lower side. He got three successive scores of 25 in the matches against USA, Namibia and Pakistan before this 31-run knock.

Dube 6th T20I fifty and 50 sixes for Dube Dube slammed four fours and six sixes in his 31-ball knock. He struck at 212.90. With this knock of 66, he has raced to a tally of 872 runs from 59 matches at 29.06 from 44 innings. He hit his 6th fifty in T20Is. Notably, Dube has surpassed 50 sixes in T20Is (54). He completed the landmark of 50 maximums with his 2nd hit.

Do you know? 18th T20 fifty from Dube's blade Overall in T20s, Dube now has 3,829 runs from 197 matches (173 innings) at 30.87. This was his 18th T20 fifty. He now owns 238 sixes and 237 fours. His strike rate is 145.47.

Information 6,000 runs for Pandya in T20s Indian all-rounder Pandya slammed 30 runs off 21 balls. He hit three sixes. Pandya, who has been India's mainstay all-rounder, completed 6,000 runs (6,008) in his 323rd T20 (279 innings). He has an average of 29.89. He has smoked 325 sixes.

Information Logan van Beek races to 43 T20I scalps Van Beek has raced to 214 T20 wickets from 197 matches (189 innings) at 24.64. In 35 T20Is, he has picked 43 scalps for Netherlands at 19.55.

Chase How did the chase pan out? Netherlands' front four batters got starts. Levitt scored 24 with Max O'Dowd managing 20. Bas de Leede hit 33 off 23 balls with Colin Ackermann smashing a 15-ball 23. India pegged Netherlands back with wickets at key junctures. Varun Chakravarthy was sensational. He claimed a three-fer. Noah Croes and Zach Lion-Cachet shone with cameos in the back end. They shared a 47-run stand.