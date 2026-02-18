T20 World Cup: Tilak Varma fails to convert another start

Varma's 31 came off 27 balls. He hit three fours and a six. He struck at 114.81. He shared 39 runs alongside Ishan Kishan and 30 runs with Suryakumar Yadav. Logan van Beek dismissed Varma, who attempted a big shot and was caught.

Story

T20 WC 2026: Varma's struggles in terms of strike rate

From 4 T20 World Cup matches in the ongoing edition, Varma has scored 106 runs at 26.50. Notably, his strike rate of 120.45 is on the lower side. He got three successive scores of 25 in the matches against USA, Namibia and Pakistan before this 31-run knock against the Dutch. He has hit 11 fours and three sixes. Varma has faced 88 balls.