T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav fails to capitalize against Netherlands
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav failed to capitalize against the Netherlands in Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The match in Ahmedabad saw Suryakumar score a 28-ball 34. India were 110/4 when he was dismissed in the 14th over. Notably, he was dropped in the 9th over off Logan van Beek's bowling. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Suryakumar gets dropped but doesn't make most of it
Suryakumar walked in when India were 39/2. He added 30 runs alongside Tilak Varma (31) and another 41 with Shivam Dube. The 9th over saw Suryakumar get dropped by Michael Levitt. The Indian skipper went for the pull, but derived a top-edge as the ball went high up. Levitt steadied himself near deep square leg before spilling the catch. Kyle Klein dismissed him thereafter.
Runs
A look at his stats
Suryakumar's 34 was laced with a six and two fours. With this effort, he has raced to 3,192 runs from 108 T20Is at 37.55. As many as 642 of his T20I runs have come in the ICC T20 World Cup from 22 matches at 42.80. In the ongoing edition, he has 162 runs from 4 matches at 54.