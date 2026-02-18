T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav fails to capitalize against Netherlands

Suryakumar walked in when India were 39/2. He added 30 runs alongside Tilak Varma (31) and another 41 with Shivam Dube . The 9th over saw Suryakumar get dropped by Michael Levitt. The Indian skipper went for the pull, but derived a top-edge as the ball went high up. Levitt steadied himself near deep square leg before spilling the catch. Kyle Klein dismissed him thereafter.

Suryakumar's 34 was laced with a six and two fours. With this effort, he has raced to 3,192 runs from 108 T20Is at 37.55. As many as 642 of his T20I runs have come in the ICC T20 World Cup from 22 matches at 42.80. In the ongoing edition, he has 162 runs from 4 matches at 54.