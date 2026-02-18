Abhishek Sharma records 3rd duck in 2026 T20 World Cup

Believe it or not! After featuring in three matches, India's Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The left-handed opener, who was in blazing form before the tournament, has recorded ducks in his first three matches. Abhishek fell for a 3-ball duck against Netherlands in Match 36 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. Here's more.

2026 T20 WC Summary of Abhishek in T20 World Cup 2026 In India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA, the Indian opener fell for a golden duck. Abhishek then missed the Namibia game after being hospitalized with a stomach issue. Abhishek then fell for a 4-ball duck against Pakistan on Sunday after India were invited to bat at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. And now, Aryan Dutt dismissed the southpaw for a three-ball duck.

Ducks 5 ducks in his last 7 innings; 9th overall (T20Is) Abhishek's last seven scores in the format read: 0(3), 0(4), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1), 68*(20), and 0(1). This was the 9th duck in T20Is for Abhishek, as per ESPNcricinfo. From 40 matches, he has 1,297 runs. His strike rate is 192.43. Overall, he now has 14 ducks in T20 cricket.

Record (1) Joint 2nd-most ducks in a calendar year As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek now owns the joint 2nd-most ducks in a calendar year in Men's T20Is. Openers with most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is 6 - Saim Ayub (Pakistan, 2025) 5 - Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (Thailand, 2024) 5 - Kushal Bhurtel (Nepal, 2024) 5 - Dharma Kesuma (Indonesia, 2025) 5 - Parvez Hossain Emon (Bangladesh, 2025) 5 - Abhishek Sharma (India, 2026)

Record (2) An unwanted T20 World Cup record for Abhishek Abhishek's three consecutive ducks in the T20 World Cup is now the joint-highest. He is also the 2nd Indian to achieve the record. Most consecutive ducks in Men's T20 WC: 3 - Ashish Nehra (IND, 2010-2016) 3 - Andre Fletcher (WI, 2009) 3 - Roger Mukasa (UGA, 2024) 3 - Abhishek Sharma (IND, 2025)