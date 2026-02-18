Benfica claim 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius's racial abuse

Benfica have claimed there is a "defamation campaign" against its player Gianluca Prestianni following UEFA's investigation into allegations that Prestianni racially abused Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match. The game was interrupted for 10 minutes after Vinicius complained about the alleged racial abuse to referee Francois Letexier, leading him and his teammates to leave the field.

Player's reaction Vinicius responded to the incident on Instagram Brazilian international Vinicius, who has faced several racist attacks in his career, responded to the incident on Instagram. He wrote, "Racists are, above all, cowards." Prestianni has denied the allegations of racial abuse against him and could face a minimum 10-match ban from European competition if found guilty. Benfica defended Prestianni in a post on their official X account and shared a video of the alleged incident with the caption: "Given the distance, Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard."

Information Prestianni issues a statement "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players," said Prestianni in a statement earlier.

Club's stance Benfica reiterate support for Prestianni Benfica have reiterated its full support for Prestianni, saying they believe his version of events. The club emphasized that "[Prestianni's] conduct in the service of the club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions and the principles that define Benfica's identity." They also expressed regret over what they termed as a "defamation campaign" against their player.

Manager's remarks Mourinho defends Benfica, cites Eusebio Benfica manager Jose Mourinho said he had received different accounts of the incident from Vinicius and Prestianni. He claimed Vinicius was disrespectful in his goal celebration and cited their legendary striker Eusebio as proof that Benfica is not a racist club. However, these comments have drawn criticism from several quarters, including anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.