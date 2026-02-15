22 crore people attended Magh Mela 2026, breaking all records

Overall attendance has risen in recent years, but 2026 really set new highs. Key days like Basant Panchami and Mauni Amavasya alone saw crores of visitors. The event's scale was next-level: thousands of toilets, huge parking zones, special trains and busses for millions, plus tight security with drones and paramilitary teams keeping watch.

A mini Kumbh Mela

Magh Mela isn't just a local festival—it draws people from all over India and beyond.

Often called a "mini Kumbh," it's about faith, tradition, and community on a huge scale.

This year nearly matched the record crowds of the 2019 Kumbh, showing just how powerful these gatherings still are today.