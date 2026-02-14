FA Cup: Manchester City beat Salford to reach 5th round

Manchester City advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over League Two side Salford City. The match at the Etihad Stadium was far from convincing, as Pep Guardiola's team made nine changes and struggled to find their rhythm. An own goal from Alfie Dorrington in the sixth minute and a late strike by Marc Guehi secured City's progression in the tournament.

Match dynamics Salford threaten City's goal Despite the early setback, Salford settled into the game and even threatened City's goal. Former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn forced a brilliant save from James Trafford just before half-time. City had their chances to extend the lead but Antoine Semenyo hit the post late in the game. Guehi, who came off the bench, scored his first goal for City nine minutes from time to seal victory and ensure progression in FA Cup.

Takeaways Salford will take confidence Guardiola was not entirely pleased with his team's performance, as they failed to show their usual dominance. However, he will be relieved that City have progressed in the tournament. On the other hand, Salford will take confidence from their performance after suffering an 8-0 defeat last season. The improvement is evident as they continue to push for promotion in League Two under manager Karl Robinson.

Do you know? Burnley stunned by Mansfield Mansfield stunned Premier League side Burnley to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in more than half a century. The Stags, who play their trade in League One, arrived at Turf Moor on a five-game winless run. They came from a goal down and claimed a 2-1 victory.