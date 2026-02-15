Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to take oath as PM on Tuesday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, February 17. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place at the Southern Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House, according to a report by NDTV. The ceremony is being watched closely across South Asia, with the heads of the governments of 13 countries being reportedly invited, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Political significance Historic day for Bangladesh, says BNP spokesperson The ceremony will also see the swearing-in of the new cabinet and Members of Parliament. Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will administer the oath to Rahman, marking a constitutional transition after the general election. A BNP spokesperson told NDTV that February 17 will be a "historic day for Bangladesh," adding that it would mark a new political chapter after a long and closely watched electoral process.

Diplomatic outreach India invited, but PM Modi unlikely to attend The invitation to attend the ceremony was extended to the heads of government from 13 countries by the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. The invitee list includes India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan. Although PM Modi has been invited, he is unlikely to attend due to prior commitments in Mumbai with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Representation India's participation will be closely watched The report noted that in the PM's absence, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar or Vice President CP Radhakrishnan may represent India. Diplomatic observers reportedly indicated that India's participation will be closely analyzed for clues about the future trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations under the new BNP-led government. While past BNP administrations have had complex ties with New Delhi, recent statements from party leaders have emphasized regional cooperation, trade, connectivity, and stability.

