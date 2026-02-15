Jimmy Neesham wishes 2019 WC final had multiple Super Overs

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has expressed his desire for the 2019 ODI World Cup final to have featured multiple Super Overs. The match, which ended in a tie and then a tied Super Over, was decided by England winning on boundary count. The moment came back into focus when South Africa and Afghanistan played two Super Overs in their recent T20 World Cup clash.

Player's comment Neesham's thoughts on multiple Super Overs After watching the thrilling match between South Africa and Afghanistan, Neesham shared his thoughts, saying, "It's good now that you had the opportunity to play a second Super Over when the first one's a tie," adding, "That would have been nice." The comment was a clear reference to his own experience in the 2019 World Cup final.

Post-match reflections Neesham's famous tweet after the 2019 World Cup final After the 2019 final, Neesham had famously tweeted: "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy." While it sounded like a goodbye to sports, he returned for another ODI World Cup and two T20 tournaments including the current one. He was seen enjoying the tense moments of this tournament from the sidelines when not in action himself.

Tournament insights Neesham on the thrilling SA vs AF match Neesham praised the nail-biting moments in tournaments like these, saying, "The reason these tournaments are so good is crunch moments like that." He recalled several close matches in this tournament, which have real implications for the rest of the competition. He also spoke about how his team New Zealand was engrossed in watching the Afghanistan-South Africa match at their hotel instead of heading to the airport on time.

