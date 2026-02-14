T20 World Cup: SA maintain 100% win record over NZ

South Africa defeated New Zealand in Match 24 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. The match in Ahmedabad saw New Zealand score 175/7 in 20 overs. Mark Chapman shone with 48. For the Proteas, Marco Jansen picked figures worth 4/40. In response, Aiden Markram 's superb knock helped South Africa claim victory. Notably, SA are 5-0 over NZ in T20 World Cups.

Summary Summary of the New Zealand innings New Zealand were off to a decent start before the Proteas hit back to peg them back at 64/4. A 74-run stand for the 5th wicket between Chapman and Daryl Mitchell resurrected NZ's innings. SA hit back again and had NZ at 145/7. However, James Neesham's unbeaten 23 saw NZ get past 170. He added 30* runs for the 8th wicket with Matt Henry.

Information Finn Allen scores 17-ball 31 upfront NZ opener Finn Allen scored a 17-ball 31 upfront. He slammed four fours and 2 sixes. In 56 T20Is, he owns 1,481 runs at 27.42. Overall, he has raced to 5,077 runs from 176 T20s at 30.40.

Duo Key numbers for Chapman and Mitchell Chapman was NZ's top scorer with 48 off 26 balls. He hit six fours and 2 sixes. Overall in T20s, Chapman has raced to 4,193 runs from 216 matches (189 innings) at 26.20. 2,056 of his runs have come for NZ in T20Is at 26.70 from 107 matches (92 innings). Mitchell managed a 24-ball 32. He has 1,856 runs from 98 T20Is at 27.70.

Jansen Marco Jansen picks 4/40 versus New Zealand With this effort of 4/40, Jansen now owns 29 scalps from 27 T20I matches at 29.55. He claimed his maiden four in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen has raced to 156 wickets overall in T20s from 136 matches at 25.63. He picked his 4th four-fer. Jansen also has a fifer. His economy rate is 8.24.

Chase Markram leads SA's perfect chase Markram scored a solid 86* off 44 balls, hitting 8 fours and 4 sixes. He added 62 runs for the 1st wicket alongside Quinton de Kock. A 40-run stand followed next alongside Ryan Rickelton. After adding 29 runs with Dewald Brevis, Markram finished off the chase with David Miller at the other end. The duo added an unbeaten 47-run stand for the 4th wicket.

Numbers 5th T20 World Cup fifty for Markram With this knock of 86, Markram has raced to a tally of 534 T20 World Cup runs from 22 matches at 31.41. He hit his 5th T20 WC fifty. In T20Is, Markram has collected 1,830 runs from 72 matches at 31.55. He recorded his 13th fifty and a career-best score.

Do you know? 37th T20 fifty and 200-plus sixes for Markram Overall in T20s, he has 5,622 runs from 221 matches (207 innings) at 31.94. In addition to 37 fifties, he has 2 hundreds. Markram surpassed 200 T20 sixes (202).

Information Three successive unbeaten scores for Miller Miller managed an unbeaten 17-ball 24 versus NZ. This was his 3rd consecutive unbeaten knock in this edition's T20 World Cup. He recorded unbeaten scores worth 39 and 20 before this outing.