T20 World Cup: Marco Jansen picks 4/40 versus New Zealand

Wickets

Jansen shines with a four-fer

Introduced in the 4th over, Jansen was clubbed for a six off his 1st ball by Tim Seifert. The very next ball saw Seifert get dismissed. Jansen conceded 17 runs off the over. In the 6th over, he was welcomed for a six before the left-arm pacer dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen. He sent Mark Chapman back in the 14th over.