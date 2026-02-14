T20 World Cup: Marco Jansen picks 4/40 versus New Zealand
South African speedster Marco Jansen rattled New Zealand with figures worth 4/40 in Match 24 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. The match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, saw New Zealand get restricted to 175/7 in 20 overs. Jansen's four-fer from four overs saw him finish as the pick of the South African bowlers. Here are further details and stats.
Jansen shines with a four-fer
Introduced in the 4th over, Jansen was clubbed for a six off his 1st ball by Tim Seifert. The very next ball saw Seifert get dismissed. Jansen conceded 17 runs off the over. In the 6th over, he was welcomed for a six before the left-arm pacer dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen. He sent Mark Chapman back in the 14th over.
Jansen claims his maiden T20I four-fer and 4th in T20s
With this effort 4/40, Jansen now owns 29 scalps from 27 T20I matches at 29.55. He claimed his maiden four in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen has raced to 156 wickets overall in T20s from 136 matches at 25.63. He picked his 4th four-fer. Jansen also has a fifer. His economy rate is 8.24.