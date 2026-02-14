Aiden Markram hammers his 5th T20 World Cup fifty: Stats

South Africa overcame New Zealand in Match 24 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. The match in Ahmedabad saw New Zealand score 175/7 in 20 overs. In response, Aiden Markram 's superb unbeaten knock helped South Africa claim victory. It was a solid knock from the Proteas captain, who made sure to stay until the end and guide his side home.

Summary Markram makes things look easy with notable stands Markram scored a solid 86* off 44 balls, hitting 8 fours and 4 sixes. He added 62 runs for the 1st wicket alongside Quinton de Kock. A 40-run stand followed next alongside Ryan Rickelton. After adding 29 runs with Dewald Brevis, Markram finished off the chase with David Miller at the other end. The duo added an unbeaten 47-run stand for the 4th wicket.

Stats 5th T20 World Cup fifty for Markram With this knock of 86, Markram has raced to a tally of 534 T20 World Cup runs from 22 matches at 31.41. He hit his 5th T20 World Cup fifty. In T20Is, Markram has collected 1,830 runs from 72 matches at 31.55. He recorded his 13th fifty and a career-best score. Versus New Zealand, Markram played his first T20I.

